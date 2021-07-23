Washington County COVID update

Washington County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, July 23, Washington County gave a COVID update.
COVID stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 45 (+ 13)
- COVID + Active Cases: 10 (No Change)
- COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,834 (+ 1)
- COVID + Recovered: 2,786 (+ 1)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 0 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)
Since Thursday’s, July 22 report, one new COVID case was added/processed, there was also one new recovery of an active case and no current hospitalizations. The origin of exposure in today’s new case remains under public health investigation. The last new COVID case was received Thursday, July 23.