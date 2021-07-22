Washington County COVID update

Washington County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, July 22, Washington County gave a COVID update.

COVID stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 32 (+ 13)
  • COVID + Active Cases: 10 (+ 3)
  • COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,833 (+ 5)
  • COVID + Recovered: 2,785 (+ 2)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 0 (- 1)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

Since Tuesday’s, July 20 report, five new COVID cases were added, there were two new recoveries of active cases and no current hospitalizations. Today’s newly reported cases include three cases with exposures related to other investigations and two cases in which the public health investigation has not yet identified an origin/exposure. For reference, prior to today’s new case, our last new COVID case was received Wednesday, July 22. 

