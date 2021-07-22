Washington County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. announced the opening night of the new Sheriff’s Turf Sports Field. This is a free field that will be used by local schools to practice and play lacrosse.

With the field being located at 58 Verda Avenue in Clarksville, the opening night ceremony will be on Friday, July 23 at 6:00 p.m. Professional & college lacrosse players including Andrew Kew from the Albany Firewolves will be at the event.