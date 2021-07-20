Washington County COVID update

Washington County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, July 20, Washington County gave a COVID update.

COVID stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 19 (+ 1)
  • COVID + Active Cases: 7 (+ 1)
  • COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,828 (+ 1)
  • COVID + Recovered: 2,783 (No Change)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 1 (No Change)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

Since Monday’s, July 19 report, one new COVID case was added, there were no new recoveries of active cases and one case remains hospitalized. Tuesday, July 20 new case remains under investigation to identify the potential origin and exposure.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

