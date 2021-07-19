Washington County COVID update

Warren County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, July 19, Washington County gave a COVID update.

COVID stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 18 (+ 1)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 6 (- 1)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 2,827 (+ 1)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 2,783 (+ 2)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 1 (No Change)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

Since their last report on Saturday, July 17, there has been one new COVID case, two new recoveries of active cases, and one case remains hospitalized. July 18 new case is under investigation to identify the potential origin and exposure. 

