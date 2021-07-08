Washington County COVID update

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since July 7 report, no new COVID cases were added, no new recoveries of active cases, and no current hospitalizations.

Current data:

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 2 (- 1)

COVID Active Cases: 1 (No Change)

COVID Confirmed Cases: 2,819 (No Change)

COVID Recovered: 2,780 (No Change)

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 0 (No Change)

COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

There is a Vaccination event at the Washington County Fair this Friday, July 9th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome.