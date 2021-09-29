Washington County COVID update

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says he is skeptical of Demi Lovato’s claim that she had a close encounter last year with an extraterrestrial craft in Southern California's Joshua Tree National Park.

Lovato said she saw a UFO that resembled a floating blue orb. She said the incident happened last October on her 28th birthday at the national park. She said it was 50 feet away, maybe less, floating above the ground 10 to 15 feet and that it kept its distance from them.