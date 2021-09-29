Washington County COVID update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 29, Washington County reported their daily COVID update.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 582 (- 50)
- COVID Active Cases: 149 (+ 14)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,804 (+ 31)
- COVID Recovered: 3,607 (+ 17)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 4 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)
31 new COVID cases were added/processed for Tuesday, September 29, there were 17 new recoveries of active cases, four current cases are hospitalized. 20 of the 21 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations and the remaining 11 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 11 had been fully vaccinated (five received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and three received the J&J single dose).
