Washington County COVID update

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 2, Washington County gave a COVID update for their county.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 76 (- 10)
- COVID + Active Cases: 25 (+ 1)
- COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,866 (+ 7)
- COVID+ Recovered: 2,803 (+ 6)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 3 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)
Since Sunday, August 1 report, seven new COVID cases were added/processed and there were six new recoveries of active cases and three current cases are hospitalized. Five of the seven new cases with ties to other cases/investigations and the two remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the seven new cases added, one had been fully vaccinated (received the Pfizer vaccine) and is experiencing minor symptoms.