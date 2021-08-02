Washington County COVID update

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 2, Washington County gave a COVID update for their county.

COVID Stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 76 (- 10)
  • COVID + Active Cases: 25 (+ 1)
  • COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,866 (+ 7)
  • COVID+ Recovered: 2,803 (+ 6)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 3 (No Change)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

Since Sunday, August 1 report, seven new COVID cases were added/processed and there were six new recoveries of active cases and three current cases are hospitalized. Five of the seven new cases with ties to other cases/investigations and the two remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the seven new cases added, one had been fully vaccinated (received the Pfizer vaccine) and is experiencing minor symptoms. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire