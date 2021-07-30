Washington County COVID update

Washington County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, July 30, Washington County gave a COVID update for their county.

COVID Stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 59 (+ 28)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 21 (+ 11)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 2,853 (+ 14)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 2,794 (+ 3)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 3 (+ 3)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

Since Tuesday’s report, 14 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were three new recoveries of active cases and three current cases are hospitalized. Over the last two days, it was identified that three of the new cases with ties to other cases/investigations, and the 11 remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the 14 new cases added, two have been fully vaccinated (both received the J&J), both of which are experiencing minor symptoms.

