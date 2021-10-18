Washington County COVID report, Monday October 18

News
Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 18, Washington County released their daily COVID report.

COVID Stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  614 (- 74)
  • COVID- Active Cases: 172 (No Change)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 4,286 (+ 42)
  • COVID Recovered: 4,065 (+ 42)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 9 (- 1
  • COVID Related Deaths: 49 (No Change)

42 new COVID cases were added/processed for Saturday/Sunday, there were 42 new recoveries of active cases, nine current cases are hospitalized. 23 of the 42 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 19 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, eight had been fully vaccinated (two received the Pfizer series, six received the Moderna series).

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES