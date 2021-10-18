Washington County COVID report, Monday October 18

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 18, Washington County released their daily COVID report.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 614 (- 74)
- COVID- Active Cases: 172 (No Change)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 4,286 (+ 42)
- COVID Recovered: 4,065 (+ 42)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 9 (- 1
- COVID Related Deaths: 49 (No Change)
42 new COVID cases were added/processed for Saturday/Sunday, there were 42 new recoveries of active cases, nine current cases are hospitalized. 23 of the 42 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 19 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, eight had been fully vaccinated (two received the Pfizer series, six received the Moderna series).