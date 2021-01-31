Washington County COVID-19 update Jan. 30

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Washington County is reporting 18 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of January 30. There are 134 active cases in the county and five people hospitalized.

To date, there have been a total of 1,669 confirmed cases, with 17 dead.

The county said 203 residents over the age of 65 were vaccinated by the Washington County EMS Vaccination Team. With limited vaccine supply, the county is waiting for additional doses for the coming week.

Upcoming vaccination events in the county can be found on their website.

