Washington County COVID-19 update for April 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Health Services confirmed ten new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as nine recoveries.

The county is monitoring 84 active coronavirus cases.

Three cases are hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday.

Four of Wednesday’s new cases are connected to previously confirmed cases. The remaining six were under investigation as of late Wednesday.

Washington County EMS and Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad have continued to vaccinate members of the county’s homebound population.

