Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County officials say there have been 13 accumulative cases in the county as of Thursday. Of those 13 cases, 4 people have been cleared of the illness.
Currently, there are 137 people being monitored by the County Health Department.
