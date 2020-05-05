Latest News

Washington County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 166 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. Of those 166 cases, 81 people have made a full recovery.

Two more deaths were reported Tuesday taking the COVID-19 death toll to 10. There are 212 people under mandetory quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

