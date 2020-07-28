Washington County coronavirus update Tuesday, July 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Washington County is reporting two active cases of coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 231.
The number of deaths in the county remains at 13. Out of the 231 individuals, 216 have recovered.
For more information visit Washington County’s website.
