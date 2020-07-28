Washington County coronavirus update Tuesday, July 28

COPAKE FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)--When Taconic State Park opened on Memorial Day Weekend, according to Park Manager Christopher Rickard, they were inundated with large crowds. Rickard said they were way over what the trail up to Bash Bish Falls could handle.

The problem is, the park manager said, is people are using the area for picnics and the trail is not designed for that. Twenty to thirty person groups are showing up, with tables and chairs, large trays of food, grills, and speakers playing loud music, the park manager said. Then they would leave their trash behind for the park personnel to clean up, literal truckloads, Rickard said. He also said this is happening across the state at other parks.