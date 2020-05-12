Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Washington County coronavirus update, three more deaths reported

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been three additional COVID-19 deaths in the county, bringing the total to 13. There have been 187 accumulative cases since testing began, 120 people have made a full recovery.

There are 156 people under quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak