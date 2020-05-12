Washington County coronavirus update, three more deaths reported

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been three additional COVID-19 deaths in the county, bringing the total to 13. There have been 187 accumulative cases since testing began, 120 people have made a full recovery.
There are 156 people under quarantine and are being monitored by the county.
