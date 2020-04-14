Washington County coronavirus update, second death reported

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that a second person has died in Washington County due to complications from coronavirus. There have been 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 40 cases, 16 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are 197 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the County Health Department.
LATEST STORIES:
- Columbia County reports 97 positive coronavirus cases
- Greene County coronavirus update
- Rensselaer County warns of potential coronavirus exposure at East Greenbush Walmart
- Why it’s a good time to pay on federal student loans
- Schenectady County coronavirus update, 12 deaths reported