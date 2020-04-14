Washington County coronavirus update, second death reported

Latest News

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that a second person has died in Washington County due to complications from coronavirus. There have been 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 40 cases, 16 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 197 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the County Health Department.

