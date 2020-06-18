Washington County coronavirus update, no active cases reported

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Thursday that there are no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. There have been 212 confirmed cases reported in the county. Of those 212 cases, 199 people have made a full recovery, including one recorded recovery overnight.

There is no one being treated in the hospital for the illness. The county has recorded 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

County Clerk Stephanie Lemery confirms the Washington County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office will begin accepting appointments for in-person DMV transactions next Monday, June 22. In-person transactions will be subject to social distancing, masking and screening guidelines for the safety and health of all those involved. The DMV will continue to accept dropbox and mail-in transactions as well.

