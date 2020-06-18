Breaking News
Albany Police investigating Westerlo Street shooting

Washington County coronavirus update, no active cases reported

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Thursday that there are no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. There have been 212 confirmed cases reported in the county. Of those 212 cases, 199 people have made a full recovery, including one recorded recovery overnight.

There is no one being treated in the hospital for the illness. The county has recorded 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

County Clerk Stephanie Lemery confirms the Washington County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office will begin accepting appointments for in-person DMV transactions next Monday, June 22. In-person transactions will be subject to social distancing, masking and screening guidelines for the safety and health of all those involved. The DMV will continue to accept dropbox and mail-in transactions as well.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak