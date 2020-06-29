Washington County coronavirus update Monday, June 29

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Washington County is reporting 215 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been no new cases in the county and there remain three active cases.

Thirteen Warren County residents have died and there are still 24 under investigation. To-date 199 residents have recovered from the virus.

The county says the New York State Department of Health is working with Vermont Department of Health to trace individuals connected to a manufacturing operation in a bordering Vermont town where a cluster of coronavirus cases are.

For more information on the coronavirus visit the county’s website.

