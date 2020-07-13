Washington County coronavirus update Monday, July 13

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- On Monday, July 13 Washington County reported one additional case of the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases is 226, 210 of which have recovered.

The county is reporting 85 people in monitor quarantine. The number of deaths remain 13.

For more information visit the Washington County website.

