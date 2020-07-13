LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- On Monday, July 13 Washington County reported one additional case of the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases is 226, 210 of which have recovered.
The county is reporting 85 people in monitor quarantine. The number of deaths remain 13.
For more information visit the Washington County website.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Doctors, nurses face ‘moral injury’ dilemma with COVID patients
- World Awareness Children’s Museum keeps hands-on learning safe with summer camp
- Lawmakers hope other teams will follow Redskins’ lead
- Washington County coronavirus update Monday, July 13
- Seriously injured Fulton Co. couple and their family thank community for support