Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 70 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. of those 70 cases, 32 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are 180 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths.
