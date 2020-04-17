Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 50 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 50 cases, 24 people have mad a full recovery.
There are 172 people in quarantine and being monitored by the county. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths.
