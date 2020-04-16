Washington County coronavirus update

ELMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced Thursday that the start of the Belmont Spring/Summer Meet has been delayed. The date for the Belmont Stakes is currently set for June 6 but could be moved if needed. The first two legs of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, were postponed until September.

On April 17 trainers began stabling thoroughbreds at Belmont with approval from the state. These are trainers that have stabled at Belmont before and have horses that have been relocated due to the virus. These trainers will only be able to use a crew that has worked at Belmont before as well. Horses continue to train but owners are not allowed on the backstretch during the outbreak.