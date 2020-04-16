Washington County coronavirus update

Breaking News
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 48 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 48 cases, 21 people have made a full recovery.

There are 163 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

