Washington County coronavirus update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County reports five new recoveries who have been cleared of the coronavirus.
The county also reports that the number of PUIs—people under investigation, or presumed to have the virus, without an official test confirming the diagnosis—has lowered by 25 people. There are 172 PUIs as of Wednesday.
Washington County reports no change in confirmed cases or deaths due to the virus.
