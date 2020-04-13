Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 39 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 39 cases, 14 have been cleared of the virus.

There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county. There are 181 people under quarantine right now.

