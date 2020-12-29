Washington County coronavirus update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County officials announced a man in his 70s is the area’s 14th coronavirus related death on Tuesday. Seven new cases was the virus were also confirmed but the number of active cases in the county remains at 137.

Five Washington County residents are currently receiving hospital treatment following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

A total of 648 people are currently being monitored for signs of the virus.

