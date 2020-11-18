Washington County coronavirus update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Neither case is connected to any other recent cases, according to the county, including Tuesday’s confirmed case at Cambridge Central School District. The district closed down in-person classes Wednesday, but the county confirmed they would resume Thursday.

Contact tracing is ongoing for both cases.

The county also confirmed a new recovery. They also added 34 people to their list of potential contacts being monitored; the total stands at 295.

