Washington County coronavirus update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County confirmed one new COVID-19 case Thursday, as well as two recoveries.
The new coronavirus case is related to other current active cases.
Contact tracing on the recent string of related cases is still underway. Washington County has not released any further details on how the cases are related.
One more coronavirus patient was hospitalized Thursday, adding up to two total.
