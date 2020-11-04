Washington County coronavirus update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as county residents got out to cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

The county wrote that the case was related to other coronavirus cases among its residents.

Meanwhile, one active case has recovered, and two more remain hospitalized.

22 cases are active in the county.

Public health investigations are still ongoing in regards to Tuesday’s case and the connected cases.

