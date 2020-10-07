Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

One was reported earlier Wednesday, and was tied to Fort Edward Union Free School District. School ended early for the day, and will stay remote at least into Thursday as the investigation continues. Contact tracing was almost finished on Wednesday evening.

One more recovered case was also logged.

The county is actively monitoring 13 cases, with zero currently in the hospital (down by one from yesterday).

