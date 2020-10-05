Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Public Health Department confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with seven recoveries.

Those numbers join 13 active cases.

The county is also monitoring a number of cases. That number stood at 222 on Monday, down by 22.

The county said six of those cases were “community related,” but did not specify further as investigation continues. The seventh case was a local healthcare worker.

The county also said a recent article in the Glens Falls Post-Star required clarification in conversation with county Public Health Director Patty Hunt.

“Each Public Health Investigation differs based on the details of the investigation,” a statement said. “Identified ‘cases’ are positive COVID-19 cases, ‘contacts’ are typically those who came in contact with a positive case and are instructed to quarantine by Public Health during the investigation.”

