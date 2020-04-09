Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said on Thursday there have been 26 accumulative cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 26 cases, 10 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 195 people in quarantine.
There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
