Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – No new coronavirus cases were reported in Washington County on Monday. Two people confirmed to have the virus also recovered, dropping the total number of active cases to three.
So far, the county has reported 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 13 people have died.
