Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up to six currently active cases and a total of 248.

The number of people being monitored for potential contact with coronavirus is at 192.

Two additional recoveries were recorded. No Washington County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, also no change in the number of COVID-19 related deaths.

