Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, up to 7 currently active cases and a total of 242.
The county said one recent case was related to an outdoor social gathering held without proper coronavirus precautions in place.
The number of people being monitored for potential contact with coronavirus went down by 3.
No change in recoveries were recorded. No Washington County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, also with no change.
