Washington County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, up to 7 currently active cases and a total of 242.

The county said one recent case was related to an outdoor social gathering held without proper coronavirus precautions in place.

The number of people being monitored for potential contact with coronavirus went down by 3.

No change in recoveries were recorded. No Washington County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, also with no change.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga