Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the total stands at 227. Officials have reported an additional recovery bringing the total to 212 leaving two active cases in the county.
There are no patients being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Dreamers hang in limbo after SCOTUS ruling
- Albany County lacrosse player infected following prohibited interstate competition
- PhysicianOne doctor: coronavirus symptoms similar to summer ailments
- Feds working out what next business loans will look like
- Horse Connection: Roman’s Paradise