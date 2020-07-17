Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Young immigrants who came to the United States as children and rely on temporary permits to remain in the US once again have found themselves in limbo. President Donald Trump said he would soon sign an executive order on immigration that would include his own version of DACA, the program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

"I'm going to do a big Executive Order. I have the power to do it as president and I'm going to make DACA a part of it," said Trump. "I've spoken to many Republicans, and some would like to leave it out, but, really, they understand that it's the right things to do."