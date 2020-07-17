Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the total stands at 227. Officials have reported an additional recovery bringing the total to 212 leaving two active cases in the county.

There are no patients being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

