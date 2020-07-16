Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials have reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday. One presumed case was reported to the Health Department. There are three active cases in the county.
Thursday the Health Department recorded one additional recovery bringing the total to 211. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
