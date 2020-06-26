Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 215 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 215 cases, 199 people have made a full recovery. There are three active confirmed cases in the county.
There are no cases being treated in the hospital at this time. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
