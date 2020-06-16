Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Tuesday, it shows that there have been 212 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 212 cases, 195 people have made a full recovery. There are currently four active cases in the county.

Currently, there is no one being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

