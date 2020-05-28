WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 202 confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 202 cases, 177 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 12 active cases.
There is no one being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Trump’s order on social media regulation raises concerns
- Florida lawmakers hope loan program changes will help Tampa Bay’s small businesses
- Washington County coronavirus update
- Boston Marathon canceled, will be held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Greene County coronavirus testing and update