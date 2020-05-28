Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 202 confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 202 cases, 177 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 12 active cases.

There is no one being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES