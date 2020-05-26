Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count was at 197 cases as of Tuesday. 177 patients were recovered, and 13 deceased.
The county is actively investigating 45 potential cases.
The county’s state of emergency, first put in place on March 16, was most recently extended on May 13, and is actively in effect.
