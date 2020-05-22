Video Updates from Officials

Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Friday afternoon shows that there have been 194 total cases since testing began. Of those 194 cases, 172 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 47 people are in isolation and are being monitored by the Public Health Department. The county has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

