Washington County coronavirus update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- With all 50 states reopening in some fashion ahead of Memorial Day, confusion surrounds our ever-evolving situation, and the key question remains: What does our "new normal" look like? In one of his first TV appearances since taking a broadcast hiatus, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, joins CBS 42's Art Franklin and Dr. Michael Saag of Nexstar's "Coronavirus House Calls" to answer that question, among others.

"We're not going to eradicate this virus. It is so transmissible that it's going to be around for a while. Can we eliminate it? Likely, if we do it correctly and we get a vaccine," Fauci said in an interview on Nexstar's "Coronavirus House Calls." "The new normal will likely be for at least a cycle or more through seasons..."