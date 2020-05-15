Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data Friday showing that there have been 191 accumulative confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 191 cases, 133 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are 142 people under mandatory quarantine. The county has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths.
