Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There have been 190 accumulative positive cases in Washington County since testing began, according to new data released Thursday. Of those 190 cases, 124 people have made a full recovery.

There are currently 165 people in quarantine and being monitored by the county. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

