Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Friday in Washington County showing that there have been 176 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 176 cases, 100 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are 195 people under mandatory quarantine. There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
