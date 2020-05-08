Washington County coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)--Friday morning 100 Columbia County residents came to Columbia Greene Community College for their appointment to have a swab test performed, to see if they were carrying the coronavirus. This first drive-thru clinic was limited in size so the county could evaluate how they performed. The Wadsworth Lab also asked to keep the numbers low because the lab is running so many tests from area nursing homes.

Jack Mabb, Director of Public Health for Columbia County said Friday everything went very well. He said their biggest concern was having enough trained people to swab. Doctors, nurses, and physician's assistants from Columbia Memorial Hospital were on hand giving the tests and training others to do the swabbing.