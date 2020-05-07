County Tracking Graphs

Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 174 accumulative confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 174 cases, 92 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 201 people under quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

