Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 156 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 156 cases, 71 people have made a full recovery.
There are 209 people under quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
