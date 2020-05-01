Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 156 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 156 cases, 71 people have made a full recovery.

There are 209 people under quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES