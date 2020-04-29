Washington County coronavirus update

(NEWS10) – Washington County announced four new confirmed COVID-19 cases confirmed among its residents in a daily update Wednesday. That raises the total number for the county to 122. There are also six more residents under investigation, raising the total up to 199.

That was balanced out by an increase of four recovered cases, as well. That total number stands at 63.

The county added a reminder that they are monitoring every town within county lines.

They are also keeping lines of communication open for anyone who has not yet been able to acquire face masks. Those who have not been able to attend an in-person distribution event can contact publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov with their name, phone number, email address and the number of masks they need.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Latest stories