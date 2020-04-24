Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 82 cases, 43 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are 146 people under quarantine and being monitored by the county. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Democrats call for more oversight of coronavirus spending
- State, Congressional leaders host virtual town hall
- Dems call for unified reopening economy, create ‘road map’ of how to do it properly
- New COVID-19 blood study aims to predict how sick a person can get from the disease
- NY AG tells mortgage servicers to provide relief during pandemic