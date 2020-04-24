Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 82 cases, 43 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 146 people under quarantine and being monitored by the county. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

