Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that there have been 83 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 83 cases, 39 people have made a full recovery.
There are 174 people under quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths.
