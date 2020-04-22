Washington County coronavirus update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 76 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 76 cases, 38 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are 163 people being monitored by the county. Washington County has seen two COVID-19 related deaths.
