Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Washington County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 76 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 76 cases, 38 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 163 people being monitored by the county. Washington County has seen two COVID-19 related deaths.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak